Son Who Badly Tortured His Mum on Wishes of Wife is Arrested in Rawalpindi

A mother, whose video of being beaten up badly by her son went viral, on arrated the unfortunate incident and claimed that her daughter-in-law had intoxicated her son.

“I was tortured by my son on the encouragement of his wife and he later threw me out of the home last time,” said the pained mother in her statement as she claimed that around 30 people entered their home in the last attack including relatives of her daughter-in-law, who were also behind all this fuss.

The mother said that the people living in the neighbourhood had witnessed all these acts which occurred as soon as she transferred the ownership of one part of the house, they were currently residing in, to her son’s name.

In a video message, Gulnaz Bibi said that it was for the fifth time when she was attacked by her son, identified

as Arsalan, and every time the situation had worsened when her daughter-in-law visits them.

The entire issue came to light after Gulnaz Bibi’s daughter Zoobia Ameer posted a video on social media in which she detailed the incident and demanded justice for her and her mother.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division on Wednesday visited a woman, who was badly tortured by her son, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas also talked to the woman over the telephone and assured her that he was personally overseeing the case and would ensure that justice is served in the case.

The Rawalpindi police have released a confessional statement of the accused on its Twitter account with a caption that they have probed him on the matter after he acquired pre-arrest bail.

Arsalan could be heard expressing regret over the act and asked for an apology from his mother besides also apologizing to the mothers across the globe for the inhumane act.