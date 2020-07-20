Police on Saturday claimed to have resolved the mystery surrounding the murder of an old woman as her son, who had claimed she was killed during a street robbery, turns out to be her ‘assassin’.

Son Kills Mum for 12K Rupees She Got from PM Khan’s Ehsas Kafalat program

According to the details, the old woman, Hameeda Bibi, had been killed when she was returning home along with his son, Abdur Rehman, 25, after receiving Rs 12,000 under Ehsas kifalat program in Bhalwal district of Sargodha few days earlier.

Abdur Rehman told the police that unidentified

dacoits snatched the amount and stabbed his mother to death when she was resisting the mugging attempt.

The police launched investigations into the murder and took the complainant into custody over suspicion. During the initial interrogation, he confessed to his crime.

In his confessional statement to the police, Abdur Rehman said that in order to get the amount which her mother had received under Ehsas kifalat program, he decided to kill her.

Abdur Rehman said that he parched a knife from a shop in Bhalwal and when they reached at a deserted place, he stabbed his mother to death and took the amount into custody.