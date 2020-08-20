A man who stabbed his mother and step-father at their home in Oldbury has today (Thu 20 August) been found guilty of their murders.

Son Found Guilty of Murdering His Mum and Step-Father in Oldbury

Jasbir Kaur, 52, and her husband Rubinder Singh Bassan, 51, were callously stabbed to death by Anmol Chana.

The couple were found dead at their home in Moat Road at around 4am on Tuesday 25 February, after we forced our way in after concerns were raised for their welfare.

Mrs Kaur’s daughter had been trying to get hold of her mother since Sunday afternoon having last seen her and her step-father the previous evening.

She’d sent a number of messages throughout the day and popped to their home but noticed Mr Bassan’s car was not there so assumed they were out.

The following day she called police and said she was concerned having still not being able to get in touch, she’d also tried her brother, Chana’s home in Smethwick, but he was not in either.

Officers attended and carried out various checks including trying the neighbouring properties but no one answered.

As enquires continued we called Mr Bassan’s workplace and, upon hearing that he had not attended work, officers went back to their home and forced entry.

Tragically they found Mrs Kaur and Mr Bassan dead, they had both been stabbed multiple times.

We immediately launched a murder investigation and quickly turned our attention towards Chana, CCTV enquires showed that he had taken his step-father’s car – a Toyota Aygo – during the early hours of Sunday morning (23 February).

Our investigation also determined that he’d received hospital treatment for a nasty bite on his thumb, sat drinking and playing pool in a local pub and deposited money into his bank account, which he’d stolen the killing.

We also discovered he had bought a plane ticket and dumped the car.

Fortunately we were quickly able to track him down and the 26-year-old was arrested at his home in Hamilton Road, Smethwick on Tuesday 25 February on suspicion of the murder of his mother and step-father.

A search of

his home uncovered the keys to the Toyota, his passport with travel details and a combat style knife, and a sheath covered in blood were found on his bed.

He was found guilty of the murders following a nine day trial at Birmingham Crown Court. He’ll be sentenced tomorrow.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from out homicide team, said: “Chana carried out a despicable crime against his family in their own home which should have been a place of safety.

“Our investigation revealed that Chana was fanatical about knives and had previously expressed a desire to kill his mother.

“Sadly we do not know what led him to carry out such a vicious and sickening attack.

“My thoughts remain with the couple’s wider family and friends. I can’t imagine how they are feeling; the shock and pain that his actions have caused will stay with them forever.

“I hope the guilty verdict today provides them with some comfort.

“Knife crime is devastating and this case has been a harsh reminder of the tragic consequences.”

The couple’s daughter added this tribute: “My parents were the most loving people I’ve ever known. My mum went through hell and kept going to look after me and my brother. She’s the toughest woman I know. My dad was the perfect match for her. He was that person who was able to give my mum the space and warmth to relax and be loved in the way we all deserve.

“I am sad that their lives were ended so quickly without a second thought by a person whom they both loved dearly. Their lives together had just started. Not only did he take their lives, but he has tried to defame them in court to protect himself. I am angry at him for trying to use such tactics against their memory and against the person who always did her best for us.

“I have painful daily reminders that I won’t have their guidance through my adult life. The only comfort I have from any of this is that at least my parents are at peace together. Two beautiful souls eternally together. And that I’ll always love them.”