A man who suffered a fatal gunshot wound in Sheffield has been formally identified as Khuram Javed.

Solicitor Khuram Javed, 30, Shot Dead in Sheffield

Police were called at 9.40pm on Saturday evening (10 April) to reports that a man had been shot in Clough Road. The 30-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination concluded that he died of a gunshot wound.

A second man, aged 31, suffered injuries to his foot and is now recovering after being discharged from hospital.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Michael Hakin said: “Our investigation is continuing at pace and my team and I remain keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward.

“It’s believed a confrontation between two parties took place, prior to the fatal shot being fired.

“I am urging anyone who witnessed this, or knows what happened, to speak to us. If you hold dash-cam footage and were driving through the area at the time, please check your camera as you may have captured something important.

“Our

uniformed officers remain in the area and will do so over the coming days. They are there for your reassurance and for you to speak to if you have any questions or information.”

Mr Javed, aged 30 worked for City law firm Alison Law Solicitors. The law firm said as a result of the incident and the loss of their colleague the Sheffield office will be closed to the public from Monday 12 April 2021 until 9:30am on Monday 19 April 2021.

In a message the law firm said: “The Alison Law family are devastated to learn of the death of their dear friend and colleague Mr Khuram Javed. A life cut tragically short; our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.

“Khuram Javed has been a member of Alison Law Solicitors for over 4 years. He originally started out as a paralegal but his amazing dedication to the firm and to learning more, meant that he was promoted to a trainee solicitor and subsequently after qualifying has been a practicing solicitor for 18 months.