Solar Eclipse in Pakistan On Sunday, June 21, How to Watch Ring of Fire Safely

Pakistan will witness an annular solar eclipse, popularly known as the ‘ring of fire’, on June 21, 2020 Sunday. This particular eclipse is said to be the ‘deepest’ annular solar eclipse in nearly a hundred years.

Solar eclipse takes place when the moon moves between the sun and earth, obstructing the sun’s light. In an annular solar eclipse, the moon entirely or partially covers the sun from when seen from earth.

According to the PMD, the maximum magnitudes of the eclipse in major Pakistani cities will be as follow:

The eclipse would begin at about 9:45am on Sunday across the country. At approximately 11:45am, the moon would completely eclipse the sun. It would end at about 1:10pm.

Karachi : Begins (9:26 am) Maximum (10:59 am) Ends (12:46 pm)

Lahore: Begins (9:48 am) Maximum (11:26 am) Ends (01:10 pm)

Islamabad: Begins (9:50 am) Maximum (11:25 am) Ends (01:06 pm)

Muzaffarabad: Begins (9:52 am) Maximum (11:26 am) Ends (01:07 pm)

The Met department said the solar eclipse of June 21 (Sunday) would be fully visible in Karachi.

“Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) will have 90 per cent eclipse visibility while Karachi will have full visibility. The eclipse will be visible from

Australia to Europe, as well as to people in Central Asia and Asian countries,” said the PMD.

The last time this happened was in December 26 when the moon covered the sun in a rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse in 2019.

The duration of the eclipse is expected to last for roughly 6 hours.

The ophthalmologists have described Sunday’s [June 21] eclipse “dangerous for the human eye” as it would emit ultraviolet rays that could permanently destroy the vision of the human eye.

A solar eclipse cannot be viewed using sunglasses, goggles, exposed x-ray sheet, lampblack over a glass or on the surface of the water as it is not safe. One can view the Sun using a welder’s glass #13 and #14.

Apart from this, you can also use a pinhole camera or cover a ‘compact’ make-up kit mirror with black paper having a small hole at the centre to get a projected image of the eclipsed Sun.