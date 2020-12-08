Sohail Khawar, 29, Hailing from Chakswari, Stabbed to Death in Winson Green Park

A 29-year-old man hailing from Chakswari town of Mirpur was stabbed to death repeatedly in the chest and back in Summerfield Park in Winson Green on Friday.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm on December 4, Victim was stabbed multiple times in the chest and back in Summerfield Park on Dudley Road, Winson Green.

Deceased belonged to Domaal area of Chakswari in Mirpur Azad Kashmir and grandson of Chaudary Muhammad Azam (late).

A post-mortem on Sunday showed the victim died from multiple sharp force injuries.

Three suspects were arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder and remain in custody today. Another person arrested on Sunday remains in custody for questioning after

a further 36 hours were granted by Birmingham magistrates.

The man’s family was being supported by specially trained officers.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: “Our investigations continue and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, or has CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage and who has not yet spoken to us, to get in touch.”

Speaking in the aftermath of the stabbing, Det Insp Laura Harrison, leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation is moving really quickly, but I still need to hear from anyone in the area at the time who saw or heard anything and who’s not yet spoken to us.”

Contact police via live chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk or by calling 101, alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote log number 2416 of December 4.