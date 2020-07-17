Sohail Akhtar and Sohail Aziz Died In BMW Crash in Brighouse Town Centre, Bradford

Two men in their 20s were killed in a horrific crash following a police chase.

Sohail Akhtar and Sohail Aziz both in their 20s died after their BMW car crashed in the town centre shortly after 1am this morning.

West Yorkshire Police say officers began pursuing a car in Brighouse town centre in the early hours of Friday, July 17.

But the car ploughed into a road barrier in Bradford Road, near Brighouse Bus Station, at around 1am and the two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle hit a road barrier on Bradford Road in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, just after 01:00 BST as it fled from officers.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Due to the involvement of a police vehicle in the circumstances leading up to the collision, the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation because the men were being pursued by police when the crash happened.

Both men were in their 20s and their families have been informed.

Their next of kin have been informed and we will be making contact with them to explain our role.

IOPC Regional Director Miranda Biddle: “This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the men’s family and friends and all those affected, including the emergency services in attendance.