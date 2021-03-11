Sohail Ahmed had a kilo of heroin worth up to £50,000 in his vehicle when officers from the West Yorkshire Force’s Programme Precision Team swooped in Peel Square on January 13, Bradford Crown Court heard today.

Sohail Ahmed Caught With £50K Heroin Jailed for 7 Years in Bradford

Ahmed, 26, of Naples Street, Girlington, Bradford, had six previous convictions for 24 offences on his record, including 21 for drugs matters.

He pleaded guilty to possession of the heroin, a controlled drug of Class A, with intent to supply it.

Prosecutor Tom Storey said Ahmed was stopped by armed police officers near the city centre. He threw two “brick-like” objects from the vehicle, each weighing 500 grams.

The blocks of compressed brown powder turned out to be heroin with a wholesale value of £20,000 and a street value of £50,000 if split into individual deals.

Mr Storey said the blocks were of 54% and 57% purity, above the usual 45% for drugs trafficked in West Yorkshire.

A search of Ahmed’s bedroom revealed hundreds of pounds in cash.

He made no comment in his police interview and was remanded in custody at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court.

Ahmed was remanded

to Leeds Prison and sentenced on a video link to the crown court.

He went on to claim that the drugs were not his. He said he had run up a cannabis debt and was acting under duress with he was transporting the heroin.

Mr Storey said Ahmed was unlikely to have been under any duress and likely to have been supplying the heroin wholesale for his own financial gain.

His record included a six-year jail sentence for Class A drugs trafficking offences and possession of a prohibited weapon. He was a “third strike” Class A trafficker that meant a minimum prison term of seven years.

Rodney Ferm, Ahmed’s barrister, urged the court to give him maximum credit for his guilty plea.

He was now clear of drugs and knew he was facing a lengthy prison sentence.

Recorder Anthony Hawks said he suspected that Ahmed was “thoroughly ashamed of himself.”

“I have read and been impressed and moved by a letter from your sister,” he told him. “She’s obviously an impressive and articulate young woman.”

The Recorder said Ahmed should be heartened by the support of his family and repay that love and loyalty in the future.