Sohaib Younis Pulled Out Woman’s Teeth At Her House in Bradford Is Jailed

was ordered to stay away from his victim when a restraining order was imposed in October 2019 but he turned up at her home, prosecutor Nadim Bashir told Bradford Crown Court today.

After a struggle between them, Younis left

saying: “If you call the police I will come back and kill you.”

He was circulated as “wanted” as part of the police inquiry but a week later he again got into the woman’s home.

When she refused to let him get into bed with her, Younis, who has previous convictions for violence, became angry and punched her several times in the face.

He dragged her into the living room by her hair and kicked her in the face before picking up a pair of scissors and stabbing her in the left side of her head.

He then refused to leave and lunged at her with a screwdriver causing a cut above her eye.

Mr Bashir said Younis pinned the woman down, put his hand into her mouth and pulled out her two bottom teeth causing immense pain.

She tried to escape through the bathroom window but he attacked her again, squeezing her throat.

When he found out that the police were looking for him, he punched the woman again and hit her over the head with a clock.

Younis, 27, of Harvest Court, Halifax, was arrested three days later and claimed to be confused about events. He said he had stopped taking his psychosis medication and was using crack cocaine.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

Judge Jonathan Rose gave him an extended sentence to protect the public.

He said it was “merely fortuitous” that more serious injuries were not caused to the woman.

“I have come to the conclusion that you are a dangerous man,” Judge Rose told Younis, who was given an extended licence period of 12 months.

He must serve two-thirds of the four-year prison term before he is considered for release by the Parole Board.