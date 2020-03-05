Sofina, 34, Enjoyed Ferrari Rides, Luxury Shopping, £1.5M by Hubby, Claims ‘No Idea’ of Fraud, Facing Jail in Leicester

Sofina Sarwar, 34, claims she had ‘no idea’ her husband Haroon Cassim, 36, stole £1.5 million from the National Lottery and an online estate agent, despite him transferring most of it into two of her bank accounts. She has been found guilty of money laundering after insisting her husband was doing it alone.

Sofina Sarwar’s husband, Haroon Cassim, used his wife’s bank accounts to conceal money he stole from national lottery operator Camelot and online estate agent Yopa. He has admitted fraud and is awaiting sentence.

She said she thought her husband could afford a Ferrari and executive boxes at Manchester United and Leicester City FC because he received a “good salary”.

Haroon Cassim was employed over a number of years by two high profile employers, Camelot, which runs the National Lottery and Yopa online estate agents.

He took just short of £1.5million from them. His annual salary was an average of £45,000 and it would have taken him about 30 years to earn the money stolen on top of his legitimate income.

Sarwar also denied she had received expensive gifts from her husband or went shopping for luxury items. The prosecutor alleged Sarwar allowed both accounts in her name to be used to ‘dissipate’ stolen money. The Crown says she’s a money launderer.’

The money was allegedly spent on ‘family lifestyle’ – for petrol, household bills and shopping at stores such







as Boots, DKNY, Ralph Lauren, Mothercare and Next.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Andrew Peet asked Sarwar: “When he was buying a Ferrari you had no idea what was going on?”

She replied: “That’s the truth. He told me it was a company car.” Mr Peet said: “A Ferrari? Not a Mondeo or a Vectra? Think about it.”

However, after two days of deliberation, a jury of 10 women and two men at Leicester Crown Court found Sarwar guilty of two of the three counts against her of entering into a money-laundering arrangement.

The couple will both be sentenced next month.