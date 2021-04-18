Sofia Sheakh, 47, a long-term chronic pain sufferer and survivor of current crisis, is fighting Lambeth Council over their use of the Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) scheme.

Sofia Sheakh Takes London Council to Court For Her Wheelchair Trips 4 Times Longer

The scheme means some residential streets are closed to all but essential traffic, with the aim of reducing the impact of crisis and encouraging more walking and cycling.

Barriers and large planters were put on busy roads to reduce the number of vehicles using them and enforcement cameras have been installed to catch motorists who don’t follow the new rules.

The schemes have been installed all over London mostly under emergency powers with little consultation due to the crisis and Lambeth Council spent almost £1million installing five last year.

But they have come under fire after residents complained of difficulty for fire engines and ambulances in navigating the new restrictive layout and some campaigners claiming they have increased traffic jams.

For Sofia, they have made essential trips, like to medical appointments, even more painful and exhausting than usual.

A trip to the doctor’s or the shops that used to take six minutes to drive now takes her 22 minutes as she would be fined for taking the old route, she says.

She is now taking the council to court, accusing the authority of breaching the Equality Act.

Since 2016 Sofia has suffered from chronic sarcoidosis, a condition which causes non-malignant tumours to form in her lungs.

Around a year ago, Sofia was also diagnosed with current crisis and spend nearly six weeks in a coma before finally leaving hospital in the summer

Her battle with the disease has made her already debilitating condition worse.

The 47-year-old, who lives off Shakespeare Road in Lambeth, said: ‘It has rendered me bed-ridden for days sometimes, in chronic pain, I have to now use a wheelchair to go any distance and my mobility is significantly compromised.

‘I used to horse ride, and I’ve climbed mountains, and done mount Sinai and canoeing and sailed.

‘I’ve been an active person and I can’t do that anymore but I’m not an anti-cyclist. I’m not anti-walking or anti-active. I’m actually quite an eco-friendly recycling nut environmentalist-type person.

‘But my life was turned upside down in 2016 and my life was turned upside down again last year when crisis hit.

‘I was in a coma and in the hospital for months but I’m a stubborn old girl and I survived it and when I came out of hospital

my own road was closed to me.’

Since the start of the scheme, her usual route to and from her home isn’t possible – making travel a drawn-out, frustrating, and painful ordeal.

She added: ‘I live on a cul-de-sac on my road so I can come out of my drive but if I turn left I will be fined – which is the closest way to the shops, the cinema, doctor’s surgery, the park, the closest way to half my life.

‘It would be great if we were all born equal and could all cycle and walk but the world doesn’t work like that.

‘I’m disabled now – I hurt when I walk, I hurt when I drive, but it gets me to where I need to go quicker – or so I thought.

‘What was once a six minute journey is now 22 minutes because I have to go around the most stupid, long, convoluted way because I can’t turn left and drive straight there.’

Drivers who are caught out using roads they are no longer permitted to use face fines of up to £130.

The schemes were implemented using emergency powers with little consultation due to the crisis.

A Lambeth council spokesperson said: ‘Last summer the council produced an emergency transport plan in response to the significant challenges the crisis posed to the borough’s transport system.

‘This plan included pavement widening, temporary walking and cycling infrastructure and low traffic neighbourhoods.

‘The council is committed to regular, detailed, open and transparent monitoring of the programme including taking onboard feedback from local people and making improvements where necessary.

‘This is ongoing and the first monitoring reviews have been published already. As part of our commitment, there will be a public consultation prior to any decision on the future of the projects.’

It comes as just a fortnight ago it was revealed congestion has risen by 30 per cent since the crisis and the construction of dozens of temporary cycleways in London.

In comparison the East of England has seen a rise of five per cent, the West Midlands four per cent and the South East two per cent. Every other region has seen traffic delays fall, according to the real-time analysis.

Meanwhile, the top five boroughs for increased road delays in the capital are currently Lambeth with a 34.7 per cent rise, Wandsworth at 33.9 per cent, Islington with 33.6 per cent, Southwark at 33.3 per cent and Hackney at 32.2 per cent.

The construction of cycle lanes across the capital has increased congestion, the study’s authors said.