Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan, who bid goodbye to the entertainment industry saying she wants to spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her “creator”, was back in the news again recently when she took to social media to announce her marriage with Anas Saayed.

Sofia Hayat Slams Being Compared To Sana Khan, Both Left Showbiz For Spirituality

Soon after the announcement, many on the internet began to compare Khan with another Bigg Boss contestant who quit the entertainment industry to embrace the path of spirituality, Sofia Hayat.

In 2016, Hayat had become a nun, only to reveal a year later that she quit the path of spirituality.

Reacting to the comparisons, Hayat told entertainment portal SpotboyE that she is fed up with it. “What is wrong with some people. They think spirituality is all about what dress you wear! When I was a nun I did not ‘slept’ for 18 months,” she said.

Further, she said she does not wear the outfit of the nun every day, but that does not make her any less spiritual. “I am more spiritual in my glam than

fully dressed, low minded and low vibrational people, do not understand this. I have not had slept with any one in 3 years. I am still Mother Sofia and still spiritual,” she was quoted as saying.

Hayat also defended Khan saying, “Leave Sana alone. She can do what she wants when she wants….You are hypocrites. This whole planet is a temple and you must respect every person on it.”

Sofia Hayat wrote on Instagram, “Stand up to fake spiritualists. I am trending in the media news stories again. You all have to stand up for people like Sana and myself when trolls think they have a right to judge you! If any of you see anyone being trolled or judged by small-minded people… make a stand for them. We do not let trolls and bullies decide what is right!”

