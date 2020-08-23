Sobia Kamar, now 36, who married Rehana Kausar back in 2013 and “made history” as the first Muslim female couple of same gender to get married in the UK, now tied the know in last week of August 2020 to a Man in Pakistan.

Sobia Kamar Who “Married” Rehana in UK and Applied for Asylum, Now Weds A Man in Pakistan

Sobia Kamar who was 29, at that time when she “made history” after she tied the knot with Rehana Kausar in a register office civil ceremony, in Leeds.

The couple immediately applied for political asylum after they were wed, claiming their lives would be in danger if they returned to their native country.

Watched by their solicitors and two friends, the pair wore traditional white bridal dresses when they were married in Leeds, West Yorkshire

in 2013.

The couple was reported to have received death threats both in the UK and from opponents in Pakistan and immediately applied for political asylum.

Sobia Kamar, originally from Lahore, holds a master’s degree in economics from Punjab University and later studied in Birmingham where she met Rehana Kausar who hails from Mirpur Azad Kashmir.

“The couple did not have an Islamic marriage ceremony, known as a nikah, as they could not find an imam to conduct what would have been a controversial ceremony,” a relative of the women was quoted as saying.

The couple have had their lives threatened both here and in Pakistan and there is no way they could ever return there,” the relative added.



Sobia Kamar who lives and works in Bradford and had obtained British Citizenship is reported in Pakistan and had tied the knot with man in Lahore this week in August 2020.