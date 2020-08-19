A woman who kept secret her brother’s plot to kill people in a terrorist attack has been sentenced today, Tuesday, 18 August, at Woolwich Crown Court.







Sneha Chowdhury, 28, Sentenced, Practised Knife Fights and Kept Brother’s London Attack Plan Secrete

A six-and-a-half-month, covert investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command identified that Sneha Chowdhury, 26 (29.03.94) of Luton knew her brother was planning to carry out a terrorist attack.



She was sentenced today to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, and given a 60-day rehabilitation order. Sneha Chowdhury was previously found guilty of one count of failing to disclose information regarding terrorist activity.

Mohuissunnath Chowdhury, 29 (18.05.91), who was sentenced to life imprisonment last month for planning to carry out a terrorist attack, was recorded at home telling his sister that he was “doing another attack”, and asking her for help to practice stabbing people – alarming information which she did not report to police.



Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “There is no acceptable reason for listening to someone say they are planning to kill innocent people, and watching them practice how they will do that, then not reporting it to police.



“Sneha Chowdhury willfully kept her brother’s horrific secret, but not every case has to end this