Snake Frightens The Crew, Found Near Airplane Wheel at Islamabad Airport

A snake was found near the tyres of a private airline jet in the federal capital on Sunday, authorities were called on to deal with the situation and remove the reptile.

Civil Aviation Authority

The jet was waiting in the wings for its scheduled domestic flight to Karachi. The snake was killed by CAA employees and its carcass was then removed from the runway after which the plane took off for its voyage.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials said precautionary measures are being taken to protect airplanes, open spaces beside the runway have also been sprayed with copious amounts of pest killers.