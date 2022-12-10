Snake found on Air India Express flight after landing at Dubai

A snake was found in the cargo hold of an Air India Express plane after it landed at the Dubai airport on Saturday and aviation regulator DGCA is probing the incident, according to a senior official.

The B737-800 aircraft came from Calicut, Kerala and the passengers were safely deplaned.

Passengers were deplaned safely and the aircraft was fumigated properly before the next operation.

“Passengers were safely deplaned and airport fire services were informed. The aircraft has been fumigated,” another DGCA official said.

The aviation regulatory body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has ordered a

detailed probe regarding the incident.

“DGCA officials investigate the snake incident in the Air India Express plane,” said the aviation body.

The senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said a snake was found in the cargo hold of the plane on arrival at the Dubai airport and the airport fire services were also informed.

It is a ground handling lapse. The incident shall be probed and suitable enforcement action shall be taken, the official told media.

An Air India Express spokesperson could not be reached for comments. Details about the number of passengers could not be immediately ascertained.