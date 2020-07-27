Smirking Mum, Rehana, 45, Her 3 Children Avoid Jail After Feud with Neighbour

A FAMILY has narrowly avoided jail after an escalating row with their neighbours exploded in violence.

Four members of the Hussain family launched an attack on one of their neighbours after bricks were allegedly thrown at their car and home in Prestwich.

Rehana Hussain, 45, her daughter Rahila, 28, and sons Akhmal, 26, and Dilbar, 23, marched up to their 23-year-old victim and made threats towards him in the street.

They then pursued him up a driveway and he was assaulted by the elder Hussain son.

The whole scene was captured on CCTV and mobile phone footage and was witnessed by a crowd of onlookers.

Sentencing all four members of the Hussain family to a community order, Judge Richard Mansell described their actions as ‘disgraceful’.

“You had all behaved appallingly that day,” he added.

“You have brought shame on yourselves and your family name. I hope that you feel that.”

At a hearing today, Manchester Crown Court heard how, for almost ten years, there has been “considerable friction, and at times trouble” between the Hussain family and the household of Chelsea Bridgeman, in Rectory Avenue, Prestwich.

Over the years the households were said to have had a number of disputes about parking, loud music, bad language, threats or criminal damage or violence, and incidences of criminal damage.

Police have been called numerous times to attend incidents between the two families, the court heard.

On the night of July 25 last year police were again called out to the street after the Hussain family alleged that someone from Ms Bridgeman’s household had thrown bricks at their vehicle and house, Mark Kellet, prosecuting, told the court.

It was suggested by the Hussains that the bricks had been thrown by a Josh Magnall ­— the boyfriend of a Ms Bridgeman’s 23-year-old daughter, Kendal Thomas.

The following day Mr Magnall had been walking down the driveway of Ms Bridgeman’s home, talking to a friend, when he was confronted by Rehana and Rahila Hussain.

They marched onto the neighbour’s driveway in Prestwich, Bury, and launched a “disgraceful attack” on him in front of other family members and a 12-year-old child, a court heard.

Mother and daughter Rehana and Rahila threw punches at the complainant, while eldest son Akhmal pinned him up against a wall and tried to hit him.

At one point during the attack, Dilbar appeared to grab a piece of wood to use as a weapon.

In CCTV footage shown to the court, Dilbar could be seen to have been armed with a weapon ­— said to have been either a tool or piece of wood.

However, his brother, Akhmal, took the item off him and threw it into a nearby bush.

The fracas then escalated as Akhmal went up the driveway and, in further CCTV and mobile phone footage, was seen to

pin Mr Magnall to a wall and punch him, leaving him with his t-shirt torn off.

But again Mr Magnall offered no violence in return, Judge Mansell said.

The CCTV footage further showed members of both households shouting at one another and making threats.

This scene was witnessed by Ms Bridgeman’s 12-year-old son and friends and neighbours who had gathered around.

Judge Mansel noted: “You Rahila were probably the most aggressive of your family.

“You were shouting the odds, and at one time you threatened to stamp on a dog.

“You showed no remorse for what had happened.”

Rahila Hussain was further reprimanded by the judge for laughing and smiling while the video footage was being played to the court.

“You, Rahila, seemed to find it funny during this hearing,” he said. “I find nothing funny about this.”

“There is absolutely no justification first for entering the grounds of someone’s home to argue and challenge them about something that may or may nor have happened the night before.

“Secondly there’s no justification for assaulting someone. And there’s no justification for violence.”

He added: “It was absolutely disgraceful scene that no child should have to witness.

“Do not smile and shake your head. It’s not the first time this has happened.

“Seeing a woman fight like that and threaten to stamp on a dog is unedifying.”

At an earlier court hearing, all four members of the Hussain family pleaded guilty to affray.

Although Judge Mansell told the court that the Hussain family’s offences merited a short prison sentence, he said he had chosen not hand this down as all four defendants were of previously good character.

Judge Mansell further noted that they were not solely to blame for the feud.

“There are almost always two sides to these disputes,” he said, adding: “Both households bear some responsibility for failing to just get along with each other and behave in civilised manner.

“I hope that this has been a lesson to your family and that you will get along without threats of violence or retribution against the household across the road.

“And I hope that they behave in the same way towards you.”

He added: “If this Covid-19 and lockdown have taught us anything it’s that we should strive to get along better with our neighbours than we may otherwise have done previously.”

Rehana Hussain was sentenced to a 12 month community order, plus 10 days rehabilitation activity.

She must also attend a women’s problem-solving court.

Rahila Hussain was sentenced to an 18 month community order, plus 15 days rehabilitation activity.

Likewise she must also attend a women’s problem-solving court.

Akhmal Hussain was sentenced to an 18 month community order, plus 80 hours unpaid work and 10 days rehabilitation activity.

And Dilbar Hussain was sentenced to an 18 month community order, plus 60 hours unpaid work and 10 days rehabilitation activity.

A restraining order was also placed on the Hussain family, to not cross the curtilage of the residence of Ms Bridgeman.