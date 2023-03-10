Gufran Ahmed, 27, and Noor Fatima, 24, both of Slough, pleaded guilty and were found guilty respectively of plotting to set fire to the Empire Cinema at the Queensmere Shopping Centre in December 2019.

Slough Pair Gufran and Fatima Jailed for Conspiracy to Set fire to Their Workplace

Reading Crown Court heard that the pair had poured petrol outside one of the cinema screens and were intending to set light to it in a ‘revenge’ plot against their employers.

However, the cinema was evacuated before the pair could light the fuel due to guests being able to smell the petrol.

Ahmed, of The Frithe, who was 23 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to the charge in February last year and was sentenced to eight years and nine months imprisonment.

Fatima, who was 21 at the time of the incident, was found guilty after a trial in January this year and was sentenced to nine years imprisonment.

Prosecuting, William Eaglestone said the period of conspiracy took place between November 28, 2019 and December 3, 2019.

Ahmed was employed at the time but Fatima had been sacked a few months prior due to showing up late for her shifts.

The pair exchanged Snapchat messages appearing to discuss how much petrol would be needed

and what the pairs movements would be on the day.

Fatima was then caught on CCTV on December 3 buying a 500ml jerry can and filling it with petrol at a nearby Tesco.

Mr Eaglestone said: “She then approached the back of the cinema by the fire exit. This could only open from the inside so Mr Ahmed let her in.

“At just about 6.30pm we say the two defendants were outside the screen six fire exit and pouring petrol – emptying the jerry can on the floor.

“The people in screen six smelt petrol and alerted staff and attempts were made to ventilate and freshen it but [one staff member] described the small of petrol as being so strong it was hurting his eyes.”

The fire brigade was then called and the cinema was evacuated. The emergency services said the risk to life was high as the fuel could have been lighted by a faulty electrical switch or someone smoking a cigarette.

Sentencing, Judge Sarah Campbell said: “[Fatima], you described being picked on and described how your co-defendant didn’t like the manager and both though he was racist.

“I am satisfied that the only motivation for this offence was revenge. For reason we will never know, you didn’t set fire to the petrol.

“It seems only fortunate that this didn’t result in a catastrophic situation.”