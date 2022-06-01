After the ending of six days ultimatum, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said he will announce the long march date after Supreme Court’s verdict.

Six days ultimatum ends: Will announce long march date after SC verdict: Imran

Addressing PTI’s social media workers in Peshawar, the former Prime Minister said that they have moved to SC for the protection of the long march. He added that the court had been asked how come ‘criminals’ be allowed to do shelling over the marchers.

Recalling the Model Town massacre, the ousted prime minister said Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah should have been behind the bars for allegedly passing orders to kill 14 people in the Model Town.

Imran Khan said those who are facing corruption cases of billions of rupees are ruling Pakistan again.

We will never accept this ‘imported’ government, Imran Khan said and asked the participants to carry on the moment against the incumbent government as they are participating in Jihad.

He appreciated the rule of social media workers for covering the Azadi Long March and thanked families for attending the march. Imran Khan regretted that the shells that should have been

used against terrorists, were fired upon the peaceful marchers.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan will prosper when the alleged ruling corrupts will be defeated.

The former prime minister said the date for a long march towards Islamabad will be announced after the verdict of the Supreme Court as PTI has moved to the top court for the protection of the marchers.

It may be recalled that on 26 May, while abruptly ending the PTI march toward Islamabad, Imran Khan had given a six-day ultimatum to the government to announce the date of general elections, otherwise, he would again call his workers and supporters to march Islamabad. Today was the last day of Khan’s ultimatum.

It should be noted that PTI has approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan against arrests and blockades during the long march led by party chairman Imran Khan and asked the apex court to provide protection against these tactics in the future.

The PTI in its plea asked the apex court to direct federal and provincial governments against violent measures against the peaceful marchers in the future besides also issuing directives to the inspector generals of police (IGs) against the arrest of leaders and activists of the PTI.