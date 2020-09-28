The sister of a murdered woman in a so-called honour killing has spoken out about the impact of her death, and her concerns about a planned TV drama based on the case.

Sister Says Banaz Mahmod Approached Police 5 Times Before Murder in London

In 2006, 20-year-old Banaz Mahmod was killed in London on the orders of her father and uncle when she left her husband and started a relationship with another man.

Her father, uncle, and three cousins were convicted of her murder when her body was found dumped in Birmingham.

In her first broadcast interview, victim’s sister Payzee Mahmod has told the BBC how “every day has been hell” since her sister died.

Payzee Mahmod made a brave appearance on ITV News on Monday and discussed honour based abuse.

Bravely appearing on ITV News on Monday (September 28), Payzee explained she found it hard to watch the drama and called it very upsetting, but added the show will spark important conversations.

Before her murder, Banaz

had reported the risk to her life to the police on five separate occasions, but no action was taken.

Payzee now wants to use her tragic experience to raise awareness around honour based abuse.

Payzee bravely said: “Banaz’s case was not the first case and sadly there are cases like this still happening.

“So I saw that and I can’t live with the fact that this is still happening and I had to do something having been witnessed to my sister’s very tragic death.

“Really seeing how she was failed on such a great deal of failed attempts at the police station to get security, to get protection and to be safeguarded, I can’t sit back and watch, something has to change and I feel I have to use my voice to make that change.

Now, ITV will tell the harrowing story of Banaz in new real-life drama which starts tonight (September 28) at 9pm.

The two-part drama Honour tells the real-life so-called ‘honour killing’ of Banaz and the subsequent police investigation.