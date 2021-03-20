Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry, 18, was killed outside his home in Leyton, London , on Wednesday night in an altercation that saw his mother and brother’s hands slashed with a knife.

Sister Afia Pay Tribute to Law Student, 18, Killed In Front Of Mum’s in Leyton

His sister Afia called him ‘the sunshine of my life’ as she paid tribute to him on social media, writing: ‘We’ve lost our baby and no pain will compare.

The sunshine of my life. My youngest brother, Hussain. You radiated light & never had anything but a smile adorning your face. You studied well, loved well, prayed well. Fly with green birds, my martyr. Meet me by at the gates of Jannah, will you? I’ll wait to your familiar face.’

Friends told how Hussain, who was due to turn 19 in two weeks, had been reselling luxury clothing items since college and his death could be the result of a deal gone wrong.

The Metropolitan Police said the victim had been formally identified as Mr Chaudhry and a post-mortem examination on Thursday gave cause of death as hypovolemic shock and a stab wound to the neck.

In an earlier post Hussain’s sister wrote: ‘Yesterday my beautiful baby brother left this world the same way he came in, cradled in

my mother’s arms.

‘He died defending his family. His eyes were bright, his face showed no pain, he was at peace. To God we belong & to Him we return. You’re home now baby, I’ll see you soon.’

Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton has urged anyone driving in the area on Wednesday evening to check dash-cam footage, and for local residents to check doorbell cameras for any insights into the crime.

He said: ‘A young man has lost his life in tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time.

‘The attack happened on a busy road during rush-hour and I know there would have been lots of vehicles passing at the time of the incident.’

A close friend who went to college with Hussain said one of the attackers lost his shoes, while the other left their phone behind.

He said: ‘He [Hussain] would buy designer stuff and resell it – he’s been doing it since college. Someone called him and told him he was going to buy a jacket, but then they tried to steal it.

‘It was his birthday in two weeks (April 2) – he had his whole life ahead of him and had just started uni.

‘May Allah elevate his status, grant him a lofty status in Jannat-ul-Firdaus and make his grave a garden from the Gardens of Paradise.’