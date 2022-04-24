Singer Mehak Ali featured on New York’s Times Square

Pakistani Sufi and folk singer Mehak Ali has been featured in the New York Times Square by Spotify Equal Globally for the month of Ramadan.

Spotify has selected singer Mehak Ali as their new ambassador for the ‘Equal Pakistan’ initiative. The new edition is “updated its Ramadan Destination for Pakistani listeners, curated for every Ramadan moment”.

After naming Grammy Award-winning Arooj Aftab as its first ‘Equal’ Pakistan Ambassador for the Month of March, Spotify has selected Mehak Ali for this month.

The world’s most popular streaming service aims to celebrate female creators by giving them a platform to share their content with the world. The decision to choose Mehak also has thought behind it

since she has released a kalaam called ‘Sallay Ala Nabiyena’.

“As the EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador, Mehak Ali will be receiving organic and on-platform promotion across Spotify’s editorial and social spaces,” said a statement. “This model has proven effective in propelling significant growth on the platform in both the artists’ home countries and beyond. Mehak will also be featured on Spotify’s digital billboard in Times Square later this month as Spotify continues to turn up the volume on local women creators.”

The artist has thanked her fans and Spotify for the honour. She tweeted: “Same day , same place, At Times Square New York. I never knew I’ll be on a billboard one day at Times Square. Thank you everyone for all the love and support. I’m so grateful. Alhumdulillah for everything.”