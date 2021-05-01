Considering the growing number of cases, Singapore on Friday announced that travellers coming from Pakistan will not be allowed to enter the country, neither will they be allowed to transit via the city-state from May 1 onwards, said a statement issued by the country’s Health Ministry.

Singapore Bans Pakistani Travellers amid Crisis

“We will further tighten our border measures given the sustained increase in cases reported in the regions around Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka,” said the ministry in a statement.

The ministry explained that currently, the city-state has made it mandatory for travellers coming from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to Singapore to complete a 14-day stay at home notice (SHN) at a dedicated government facility.

The country uses SHN as an alternate

for quarantine. “From 1 May 2021, 2359 hours, until further notice, all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history (including transit) to Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into Singapore, or transit through Singapore,” said the health ministry regarding the latest restrictions.

This comes after Norway and Iran on last week closed their borders to Pakistani citizens entering their country out of fear of the dangerous Indian variant.

“In order to limit the risk of imported cases of new variants, we are now introducing stricter entry restrictions for travellers arriving from India and its neighbouring countries, as well as Iraq”, Norway’s Justice and Public Security Minister Monica Maeland was quoted as saying in a statement.