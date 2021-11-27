The Government of Sindh has banned the entry of unvaccinated individuals in mosques across the province to prevent coronavirus infections.

Sindh Bans Entry of Unvaccinated People in Mosques

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department on Friday, the decision is in line with the directives of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

“Only vaccinated individuals are allowed to offer prayers in mosques to avoid risk to others,” said the notification, adding that wearing masks would be essential during congregational prayers.

The Home Department called for ‘adequate measures’ in mosques across the province and also ordered removing carpets.

It is to note that, on 14 November, NCOC had relaxed the COVID-19

restrictions in cities across the country on the basis of their vaccination rates.

A statement issued at that time read, “To encourage and incentivize cities with excellent vaccination progress, the forum has decided relaxations in non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) and return to normal life.”

The cities where restrictions were eased included Rawalpindi, Narowal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Peshawar, Bhimber, Bagh, Mirpur, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghizer, and Islamabad as their vaccination rates were above 50 percent.

The immunization rate in Sargodha, Sialkot, Mianwali, Kallar Kahar, Hafizabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Karachi, Chitral, Charsadda, Balakot, Jhelum Valley, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Neelum, Hunza, and Kharmang remained between 40% and 50%.

The remaining cities including Lahore and Hyderabad had a vaccination rate of less than 40%, as per the statement.