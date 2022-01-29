A £17.9 million windfall in the National Lottery in 1994 allowed Mukhtar Mohidin to enjoy a fast lifestyle as a gambler and playboy for more than two decades, but that extravagance and recklessness eventually led to his demise.

Simple Burial in Unmarked Grave for Mukhtar Mohidin Who Lived Like Celebrity in Blackburn

The factory worker living modestly instantly morphed into a jet-setting playboy after his numbers came up in the lottery just one month after the launch of the new game. Three weeks of rollovers caused the prize to balloon to £17.9 million and Mohidin became an overnight celebrity and the envy of many when his ticket hit it big.

Mohidin’s life thereafter was either one of fun and frolic punctuated by excessive drinking, gambling, or a life spun out of control that destroyed his marriage and ruined his relationship with the mosque where drinking and gambling are

frowned upon.

He quit his job and purchased a new, opulent home, enjoyed the companionship of an woman with whom he fathered a child, and spent much of his time in casinos. She described Mohidin as abusive and controlling when drunk, while his wife blames the lottery jackpot for shattering their marriage.

Mohidin’s relatives told the media that it was “good living” and wild spending that led to the 64-year-old’s death. That good living apparently contributed to heart disease, liver disease, and a fatal urinary tract infection.

His fortune gone after 20-plus years of decadence, reports indicate that Mohidin’s final days were spent residing in a £35 bed and breakfast in Berkshire. His final resting place after a small and private ceremony – an unmarked grave – was far removed from his lavish excesses of days gone by.

The National Lottery’s first ever winner is no longer of this world.