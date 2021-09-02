Popular actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering a massive heart attack in Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital on Thursday, September 2.

Sidharth Shukla Dies at 40, Due to Heart Attack

He was 40. “He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago,” a senior Cooper Hospital official confirmed. Shehnaaz Gill, who was reportedly dating Sidharth, is not doing fine after the shocking news, according to her father. Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters. As per sources, the last rites of the actor are likely to take place tomorrow since the post-mortem examination is still incomplete.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz arrived at the Cooper Hospital, where

Sidharth’s family is waiting for the late actor’s post mortem report. Sidharth’s tragic and untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

Sidharth’s Dil Se Dil Tak co-star and fellow Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai has expressed her grief on social media by sharing a broken heart emoji. Sidharth’s fans ‘Sidhearts’ and Shehnaaz Gill’s followers are in a state of “deep shock,” with many refusing to believe the news.

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee also tweeted, “I am just Numb… Why Sid? Too soon… May your soul rest in peace my friend. #SiddharthShukla.” Bollywood A-listers like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kapil Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani, Manoj Bajpayee, Riteish Deshmukh and R Madhavan are also anguished by the actor’s sudden and tragic demise.