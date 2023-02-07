Did you know that fairy tales like love stories exist in real life? Well, the latest example of such a fairytale is Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who is soon tying the knot.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s marriage: It’s finally happening!

As per reports, the Shershah couple is expected to tie the knot today. From the venue to the reception and lists of guests and types of food; let’s have a look at the reception venue and very detailed ceremony: