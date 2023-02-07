Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s marriage: It’s finally happening!

Did you know that fairy tales like love stories exist in real life? Well, the latest example of such a fairytale is Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who is soon tying the knot.
As per reports, the Shershah couple is expected to tie the knot today. From the venue to the reception and lists of guests and types of food; let’s have a look at the reception venue and very detailed ceremony:
- The couple will get married as per Hindu customs at Bawdi, followed by the reception at the Celebration Gardens at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.
- From the Bollywood fraternity, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Juhi Chawla already arrived at the
- As per reports, Varun Dhawan and Rohit Shetty will also attend the wedding.
- Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding choreographer Kamna Arora shared that she is already p[resent at the venue.
- Around 100 dishes from 10 countries will be served at the wedding reception. including Italian, Chinese, American, South Indian, Mexican, Rajasthani, Punjabi, and Gujarati cuisines.
- Suryagarh Palace with lakeside dining, and rooms at ₹76000.
- The palace is situated in the middle of the vast expanse of the Thar desert and boasts pools, a lake garden, an archery workshop, exotic royal rooms, multiple cuisines, and views of the scenic vast barren land.
- The hotel has 84 rooms, 92 bedrooms, two large gardens, an artificial lake, a gym, an indoor swimming pool, villas, and two big restaurants among other facilities.