An anti-terrorism court on Saturday sentenced two suspects involved in the motorway gang case, Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali to death.

Sialkot Motorway: Abid Malhi, Shafqat Ali Sentenced To Death for Abusing Woman

The verdict was announced by the ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta, who heard the case at the Camp Jail.

Besides announcing the death sentence for both the convicts, the judge also sentenced them to life imprisonment for 14 years each and imposing an Rs50,000 fine on each of them in separate cases.

Overall 37 witnesses were produced by the prosecution in the case and the ATC judge had reserved the verdict during trial within the prison premises.

On 09 September 2020, the woman along with her

children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-abused in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

The Punjab police arrested Abid Malhi on October 12 during a raid at Manga Mandi, some 111 kilometers away from Faisalabad.

Sources had said the police initially conducted a raid at Tandlianwala Tehsil of Faisalabad to arrest the key suspect but he managed to escape moments before the police party reached there.

Later, acting on information about the presence of Malhi at his relative’s house in Manga Mandi, the police conducted a raid at the house and finally apprehend him.

The other suspect, Shafqat Ali was arrested by police on 14 September.