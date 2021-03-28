Shops will be able to stay open until 10pm six days a week to turbocharge the high street and help the economy recover.

Shops to Open Until 10pm from 12 April, When Restrictions Are Lifted in UK

Robert Jenrick announced that from April 12, extended daily opening hours will be introduced when non-essential retail reopens its doors.

The Communities Secretary said this would help ensure the safe reopening of non-essential shops by giving people greater flexibility to avoid peak times and easing transport pressures.

As part of the £56million ‘Welcome Back’ fund announced last week, Mr Jenrick is encouraging councils to continue supporting social distancing measures and relaxing planning rules where possible.

The Government is also extending flexible working hours on construction sites, allowing food deliveries to supermarkets over more time periods, and keeping the flexibility for pubs and restaurants to erect marquees to help increase seating capacity in a secure way.

The arrangements will last until June 21, when restrictions are due to end – although this could be extended.

Larger weddings will be allowed to go ahead from April 12 after ministers relented in the face of claims 7,000 couples would have to cancel.

The industry body says the government has clarified that hotels and other licensed premises will be allowed to stage ceremonies for up to 15 people inside when the restriction lifting takes effect.

Earlier this month it looked like weddings would only be permitted at places of worship, public buildings and outdoor hospitality settings.

But the UK Weddings Taskforce warned that would have excluded licensed venues where 71 per cent of weddings usually take place – with claims 7,000 might have to be postponed or

cancelled.

It has now emerged that the government has conceded that all venues licensed to conduct ceremonies will be allowed to hold them indoors from April 12 – even though many would not otherwise be allowed to be open.

That includes hotels, conference centres, and holiday accommodation.

However, the taskforce said the government had told them there will not be flexibility on the tough restrictions for receptions.

Shops struggled to recover last month amid the brutal restrictions with clothing sales half the level of a year ago.

Grim figures today showed volumes only rose 2.1 per cent in February, having slumped by 8.2 per cent as the third national restrictions were imposed in January. They are still 3.7 per cent lower than before the pandemic hit.

Food and household goods saw the biggest rebounds, while there was also evidence of consumers stocking up on outdoor equipment in anticipation of the restrictions easing in Spring.

The proportion spent online hit another record, increasing to 36.1 per cent from 35.2 per cent in January.

However, the outlook remained dire for clothing retailers, with volumes still 50.4 per cent lower than February last year.

Deputy National Statistician for Economic Statistics Jonathan Athow said: ‘Despite national restrictions, retail sales partially recovered from the hit they took in January.

‘Food and department stores benefited from essential retail remaining open with budget-end department stores seeing increased sales.

‘Household goods also fared well, with feedback suggesting spending on home improvement and outdoor products boosted sales as consumers prepared for an easing of restrictions.

‘However, clothing stores continue to struggle with sales down more than half on their pre-pandemic level.

‘The share of online sales increased to a record high reflecting the impact the pandemic has had on consumer spending.’