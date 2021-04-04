A video of shopkeeper and two policemen fighting each other is making rounds on internet.

Shopkeeper and Police Slapped Each Other After Row Over SOPs in Pakistan

In video it can be seen two policemen arrived at a mobile shop in Mandi Bahauddin and asked the shopkeeper to closes the shop and follow the SOPs.

Following which arugements started between a shopkeeper and policeman, policeman slapped shopkeeper and then in return man slapped back to policeman.

Social media users in Pakistan are divided, many lauded the shopkeeper for giving policemen a befitting reply, while

many saying policemen did their job.

Amid the third wave in Pakistan, markets and shopping malls are instructed to close at 6pm and remain entirely closed on weekends; amusement parks have been closed throughout the province.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday announced further restrictions effective immediately on activities contributing to the spread of the crisis in the province.

Briefing the media after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on, Buzdar said the government of Punjab could not impose restrictions on economic activities.

He urged the masses to show responsibility and follow the SOPs given by the health authorities. “We cannot control the crisis without help from the masses,” he said.