Shoaib Malik Crashes His Over-Speeding Sports Car into Truck in Lahore

Shoaib Malik is “safe” after his car on Sunday crashed into a truck parked outside the city’s National High Performance Centre (NHPC) when the former cricket captain departed the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft.

While the veteran all-rounder cricketer was reportedly safe, his sports car sustained damages to the front side when it hit the truck near a restaurant close to the NHPC.

Malik was present as a representative of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 6 draft at

NHPC. He was retained by the franchise in the Platinum category.

As per eyewitnesses, Malik exited the NHPC at high speed but was unable to control his car, which ended up skidding on the road and hitting the truck outside.

Some four or five people confirmed that the cricketer was driving at high speed. He was in good spirits but seemed to be lacking experience in driving the sports car, they said, adding that he and Wahab Riaz left together.

A local media outlet quoted another eyewitness as saying the former cricket captain “requested me to not make” a video while he was sitting in the car after the crash.



