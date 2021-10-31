In an absurd development, an SHO of Rawalpindi Police got four children booked and imprisoned. Their crime was that they fought with another child who was not only their friend but also the nephew of the SHO.

SHO Gets 4 Kids Imprisoned For Frighting with His Nephew in Rawalpindi

According to details, Ibrahim, Abdul Rehman, Hussain, and Noman fought with the son of the brother of SHO Pirwadhai police station, Chaudhry Awais Akram.

SHO Pirwadhai used his influence to register a case against the four children in the Airport police station on 23 October. Soon after, SHO Airport sent teams that raided the homes of all four children and put them behind bars.

A day later, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Masood Akhtar Kayani, approved the bail of all four children against the surety bonds worth Rs. 50,000 each. The judge also ordered SHO

Airport to produce the children on the next hearing that will take place on 5 November.

Sub Inspector Chaudhry Awais Akram is a highly influential SHO of Rawalpindi Police. He is notorious for misusing his authority, shielding hardcore criminals, and abducting and torturing his adversaries.

Earlier this year August, SHO Pirwadhai was in the headlines for pressurizing a citizen who got mugged at gunpoint at the Pirwadhai Bus Terminal to identify the culprits only from a fixed and pre-selected set of dacoits which will be shown to him in Pirwadhai police station. The victim disagreed with the SHO after which he lodged a “lost” report instead of a dacoity incident. This suggested that the SHO indeed shielded the actual dacoits.

Back in May this year, traders in and around Pirwadhai Bus Terminal staged a protest against SHO Pirwadhai for abducting and severely torturing a trader who failed to toe the SHO’s line.