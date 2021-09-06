Shehroz Sabzwari praises ex-wife Syra for upbringing daughter Nooreh perfectly

Actors Shehroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal have appeared in several shows together where they talked about the responsibilities of husband and wife and marriage.
In the show, recently, Sadaf and Shehroz appeared and talked about staying fit and healthy, raising Shehroz’s child Nooreh and online trolls. While talking about raising Nooreh, the actor said that his daughter lives with Syra, his ex-wife.
He further said that his daughter is such a well raised and perfectly trained child and it is all because of Syra. “All the credits go to Syra because the time he gets to spend Nooreh is all about playing,” he mentioned.
While
The couple also addressed unnecessary criticism they face as a public figure, where Shehroz said that he only had to clarify a statement regarding him because of other family members who were not accepting the hate of people for him. Shehroz said, “There are many people in our family other than my parents who were not accepting this then I cleared it.”