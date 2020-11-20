Shehroz Iqbal, 28, from Ilford, Jailed for 8 Years For Saying ‘Attack, Attack’

Shehroz Iqbal, 28, from Gants Hill in Ilford, was already known to the Home Office after he was given a suspended sentence for posting anti-semitic posters outside a synagogue in 2017.

The extremist was enrolled in a Government deradicalisation programme, Desistance and Disengagement, and was under routine checks from officers at Ilford Police Station.

In March, Iqbal sent a video to to group he filmed at the Royal Festival Hall on London’s Southbank. As it panned across the city’s skyline he could be heard saying: ‘This is my spot Akhi (brothers). Attack, attack!’

Iqbal told police he had been ‘brainwashed’ but insisted that the homemade recording of the popular London attraction was simply an attempt to hone his pet training skills.

‘He said as far as the “attack” video is concerned he accepted he made it but said the reference to “attack, attack” was simply him practicing his dog commands as he wanted a German Shepherd dog like the one he had owned in Pakistan,’ prosecutor Kate Wilkinson said.

But an Old Bailey jury convicted him of encouraging terrorism and distributing terrorist propaganda.

Bearded Iqbal remained expressionless as Judge Philip Katz jailed him for eight and a half years.

The judge said: ‘From the evidence of those who have

tried to help and the content of your WhatsApp communications, I am sure that when dealing with the authorities you will say whatever you think suits you better at the time.

His lawyer Laurie-Ann Power said: ‘He is exactly the type of person who people with extremist mindsets prey on. He accepts his guilt. He recognises the impact that his offending behaviour would have on the public at large.

‘But the probation officer perhaps sums it up the best: “It seems to me at the time he committed these offences he was isolated and bored.”‘

Ms Wilkinson earlier told the court: ‘On 11 March he paid a visit to the Haywards Gallery just next to Waterloo Bridge.

‘He spent about an hour and a half there. He goes up the stairs.

‘It was a calm video, it was short but its message was clear.

Iqbal, of Kenwood Gardens, Gants Hill, Essex, denied but was convicted of encouraging terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications.

He was sentenced to an extended sentence of nine years; six of which will be spent behind bars and three out on release.

Judge Katz also jailed him for 30 months consecutively to the six years, for a single count being concerned in the supply of 2.62 grams of cocaine with a street value of £250.