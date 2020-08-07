Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Friday criticised Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remarks about the Saudi Arabia-led Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), calling them “highly unfortunate and irresponsible”.

Shehbaz Sharif Slams FM Qureshi’s ‘Highly Unfortunate, Irresponsible’ Remarks on Saudi-led OIC

In a tweet, the PML-N president said: “Qureshi’s statement about brotherly Saudi Arabia is highly unfortunate & irresponsible. It flies in the face of history of our special & trusted relationship with the kingdom.

“The cavalier attitude by this government is undermining Pakistan’s core relations with friendly countries!”

In an unusually sharp warning on the first anniversary of India’s controversial unilateral decision to revoke the region’s semi-autonomy, Qureshi had asked the OIC to stop dilly-dallying on convening a meeting of its Council of Foreign Ministers

(CFM) on Kashmir.

In another tweet, Shehbaz stated that the PTI government’s policy on occupied Kashmir lacked “direction and substance”.

There is a need for a serious and candid review of its performance in this most vital area. Why has the government failed to present its case effectively to the international community?”

Appearing in a talk show on, the foreign minister had said that Pakistan expected the organisation to convene the meeting.

“If you cannot convene it, then I’ll be compelled to ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to call a meeting of the Islamic countries that are ready to stand with us on the issue of Kashmir and support the oppressed Kashmiris.”

Qureshi had said that if they failed to summon the meeting, Pakistan would be ready to go for a session outside the OIC.