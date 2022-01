The Attorney-General of Pakistan (AGP) on Monday directed the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to submit medical reports of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif within 10 days.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to submit Nawaz’s medical reports within 10 days

According to details, the attorney-general has written a letter to PML-N president to bring back his brother Nawaz Sharif. In case he fails to do so, contempt of court petition will be filed against Shahbaz, the letter stated.

The AGP also mentioned that according to media reports, Nawaz is in good health, while when he was leaving the country, his condition was described as critical. The letter further said that as soon as Nawaz reached London, “his condition improved.”

“After reaching London, Nawaz did not stay in the hospital for a single day

and remained involved in his political activities,” the letter stated. The AGP highlighted that the affidavit and the court order was “violated as Shehbaz did not submit Nawaz’s medical reports.”

As per the letter, the Punjab government has formed a committee to examine the medical reports of Nawaz. The committee submitted a report on January 17, which mentioned that no medical details were submitted to the board by Nawaz’s doctors; therefore, the committee said that a final opinion cannot be given in this regard.

The attorney-general further wrote that before approaching the LHC in this regard, he has contacted the PML-N president to submit the medical report.

On November 16, 2019, the Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment, the letter read, mentioning that according to the doctors’ instructions, Nawaz was allowed to leave for four weeks.