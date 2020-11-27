Shehbaz and Son Released on Parole To Bury Mum, Nawaz and Sons to Skip Burial

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz will be released on five-day parole at 02:30 pm today following the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Shehbaz Sharif and his son will be released from Kot Lakhpat Jail today on five-day parole following the death of her mother Begum Shamim Akhtar. The dead body of Sharifs’ mother will be brought to Lahore to be buried at their Jati Umra residence.

The funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar will be offered on Saturday evening at Medical City Complex.

Earlier on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had approved the release of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on parole for five days to receive the body of her mother at Lahore airport and to offer her funeral prayers.

The lawyers had pleaded for their 15-day release on parole, however, the provincial government approved

their five-day release besides allowing Shehbaz Sharif to receive the body of her mother at the airport.

Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will not be able to accompany his mother’s body to Pakistan, ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar stated here on Sunday.

Speaking to the media Dar said Nawaz Sharif has been advised by doctors not to travel because of his ailing health and the ongoing treatment. Begum Shamim Akhtar passed away at 89 in London Sunday afternoon.

he body was shifted on Sunday night after the police and the coroner completed the paper work at the Avenfield flats where she was staying with Nawaz Sharif.

The Sharif family will make arrangements to transport the body to Pakistan for burial once the Coroner issues the death certificate

At present, three airlines have been contacted by the Sharif family to transport the body back to Pakistan, as the PIA offers no direct flights from London to Lahore. It’s understood that the body may be sent through an air ambulance for burial in Jati Umra.