A primary school has apologised for mistakenly showing a picture of the Prophet Muhammad in assembly, and ‘wishing him a happy birthday’.

Sheffield School Apologises For Showing Picture of Prophet Muhammad in Assembly

Staff at Hunter’s Bar Junior School in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, have been left red-faced by last Friday’s incident, which sparked a revolt from one furious parent, who has called for Muslim parents to pull their children out of lessons.

Islam forbids all kinds of pictorial depiction of Muhammad or any other prophets as they are thought to encourage the worship of idols and they are seen as an insult to the religion.

Furious Atif Mohammed has rejected the school’s apology and demanded that the teacher, who he believes accidentally displayed the image, step down.

The 35-year-old branded the alleged error as ‘ludicrous’ and said he was baffled that an institution meant to educate children showed such ‘blatant ignorance’, insisting he would not let his children return to school as a result.

Mr Mohammed has since tried to rally other parents into protesting as tensions flare over the error, while the police said they had been contacted by the school for ‘advice about a small gathering on school premises’.

Hunter’s Bar – rated outstanding by Ofsted in 2018, with inspectors noting that the proportion of pupils whose first language is not English is around the national average

of one in five – said that the staff member was left ‘mortified’ by the ‘genuine mistake’.

It is unclear precisely how the blunder occurred but it is known that the image mistakenly appeared during an assembly last Friday in a presentation celebrating the achievements of the children during the holy month of Ramadan.

The prophet’s birthday will be celebrated by Muslims on October 18 and 19 this year and it is not clear whether the teacher mistakenly thought Ramadan is a celebration of his birth.

Mr Mohammed claims two of his children who attend the school, aged 10 and eight, said a teacher led the assembly, which showcased various pupils’ birthdays, via Zoom.

He then claims the teacher suddenly wished the Prophet a happy birthday before showing a picture of him.

Despite Mr Mohammed’s fury, however, other parents have jumped to the school’s defence, with religious leaders in the city also calling for calm.

Some Muslim mothers and fathers said that while it was unacceptable to show such an image, it wasn’t done in bad faith and didn’t mock the prophet.

Another unnamed Muslim parent said that most families were happy with the school and accepted the apology.

They said: ‘Most parents will not take their children out of school. This is a good school and they have made apologies.

‘We are happy with it and we will be working with them to use this as a tool to educate.’