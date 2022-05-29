Shebaz’s govt is ready to recognize Israel on US demand: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the current government was ready to recognize Israel on US demand as it would do anything that the US demand.

Addressing a party convention in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda city on Sunday, he further said that the photos of a visit of a Pakistani delegation to Israel have been making rounds on social media. He added that an employee of Pakistan Television (PTV) was also part of that group.

Khan was hinting at a visit by a delegation of Pakistani-American citizens, which included journalist Ahmed Quraishi.

Earlier Sunday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog also confirmed the visit saying that the delegation included two Pakistani-American citizens.

“They [government] would not buy cheaper oil from Russia, raise petrol prices on IMF’s order, sell Kashmiris by normalizing ties with India and ccc Israel.” Khan maintained.

He said that soon he would lead another long march toward Islamabad and this time no one would be able to stop his protest. “I will never accept the PML-N-led coalition government as it was an imported government imposed by the US.”

Calling the struggle against the government “jihad,” Khan said the nation was out to fight the war for true freedom.

“For as long as I am alive, I will not stop the struggle against these thieves.”

Khan asked the people to be prepared

and wait for his call, adding that this time, he will bring people out on the street with better preparation.

He said even after the Supreme Court ordered that peaceful protest is their democratic right, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullalh, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Hamza Sharif unleashed violence.

Addressing the trio, Khan said the nation will never forgive them.

Khan said the policemen entered the houses of PTI workers and leaders late at night and harassed women, before announcing that the party will file cases against these policemen.

“Dr. Yasmin [Rashid] was 72 years old. They dragged her out of the car. They used shells on women and children… the shells that no other country would use on their people,” said Khan.

He vowed that this time no one would be able to stop the protesters and no hurdle would stand in their way.

“This is not the nation who would be scared. This nation has brought the shackles of fear.”

The PTI chairman warned the police chiefs of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, saying that they will not be spared.

He also said that Sanaullah who, according to Khan, killed 14 and fired upon 70 people won’t be spared the next time PTI forms the government.

“This time [during PTI’s previous government] you were spared because there was a mafia protecting you. But [next] time, you won’t be spared, neither the Sharif mafia nor the police officers who killed people.” He added.