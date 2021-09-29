SHC summons Umer Sharif and his wife in property dispute case

Sindh High Court has summoned comedian Umer Sharif and his wife Zareen Ghazal over a property dispute.

It is to be noted that the wife of ailing comedian Umer Sharif, had sold flat of the comedian earlier in July. The Sindh High Court issued notices to Sharif, his third wife Zareen Ghazal, and the buyer who bought the house of Sharif.

Court has summoned parties on 21st November seeking a reply on the property dispute. Sharif had approached the Sindh High Court in July against the transfer of property to his third wife, while at the request of the comedian, the Sindh High Court barred his third wife Zareen from selling the apartment.

Sharif was

brought to the Sindh High Court in a wheelchair, accompanied by a lawyer. The comedian said that he bought the apartment with a loan from a bank in 2016. He is now suffering from amnesia and does not remember transferring the house to his wife.

The lawyer further said that in December 2020, Zareen made a gift deed and got it signed by Sharif. His lawyer also said Sharif’s wife wants to sell an apartment worth Rs 11 crore now.

It may be recalled that the actor is seriously ill these days and left for the United States in an air ambulance the day earlier for treatment. However, he had taken a 15-day stay in Germany after the comedian’s health suddenly deteriorated during travel. He is being treated at a hospital in Berlin.