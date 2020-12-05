Shazia, 43, and Abia Din, 45, operated online beauty product supply business ‘Beauty Booth’ in Bury as a front for their covert criminal enterprise.

Shazia Her Sister and Son Jailed For 50 Years For ‘Beauty Salon Business’ in Bury

Shazia Din, 42, led the Bury-based crime group alongside her sister Abia Din, 45.

Shazia Din then ‘promoted’ her son, Hassan Din, 21, to be the figurehead of the business.

The Dins were farming out heroin, cocaine and amphetamines to contacts in South Yorkshire, through the Wrafter family – Peter, 58, and his daughter Natalie.

Abia Din was sentenced to 18 years and Shazia Din, 43, of Bury was sentenced to 15 years for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The drug bust uncovered £3million worth of class A and B narcotics, £300,000 in cash, a firearm, ammunition, a hydraulic press and an established cross-Pennine cohort that couriered and exchanged substantial amounts of drugs.

The most significant haul was during the arrest of Lee Davis, 39,

who was caught red handed while he was loading 28.2 kilos of heroin worth £2.8million into a van in June 2019.

In March, police raided a flat on The Rock, in Bury, which was being used by the Din family as a ‘safehouse’.

Inside they found £66,000 in cash and a money counting machine, 1kg of cannabis, digital scales, and a vacuum packing machine, the court heard.

On 24 July 2019 – GMP co-ordinated a final day strike to arrest Shazia, her son Hassan, Abia and the other remaining conspirators.

This included Wrafter’s daughter, Natalie Wrafter – who had replaced her father after his arrest and subsequent conviction – who continued to collude with Shazia.

In a final strike, police raided Shazia and Hassan Din at their home address on The Drive, Bury, and Abia Din at her home on Woodman Drive, Bury, the court was told.