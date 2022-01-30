Things are getting heated between PPP leader Sharmila Faruqi and popular television host Nadia Khan over a video of former’s mother Anisa Faruqui.

Sharmila Faruqi, Nadia Khan Sue Each Other in Defamation Case

According to details, Sharmila Faruqui’s legal team has served Nadia Khan Rs50 million defamation notice for “disrespecting her mother by allegedly mocking her appearance”.

Shared on her Instagram Stories, the notice maintains that Nadia published a “defamatory video” on her Youtube channel in which she has “violated her mother Anisa Farooqi’s privacy and mocked her over her makeup look.”

The notice gives Nadia 15 days to not only retract her remarks but also issue an apology and pay Rs50 million as compensation. “On behalf of Mrs Sharmila Farooqi, Member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, who has instructed me to serve upon you the following legal notice under Section 8 of the Defamation Ordinance, 2002, on account of a defamatory video published by you on your YouTube channel namely Outstyle, on January 20, 2022,” the notice reads.

The notice comes days

after Khan made a video with Faruqi’s mother in which she “complimented” her makeup and sense of style. Angered by the nature of the video, Faruqi had said she would take legal action against Khan and had filed a case with the FIA.

On Jan 20, Naida Khan uploaded another video to the YouTube channel, in which she lashed out at Faruqi and implied that that the PPP leader wanted “media promotion”. She also said that her comments about Faruqi’s mother were meant to appreciate her and not mock her.

Within 24 hours of the defamation suit, Nadia Khan got back to Sharmila with a legal notice of her own. In a note on Instagram this Sunday, the morning show host wrote: “My Lawyers are sending a LEGAL NOTICE to Sharmila Faruqui suing her for 50 crores for defamation and using insulting remarks for a woman.”

“I wish if she had done only one good deed for any needy woman or a helpless child She would still have got the media and out attention,” the TV host bashed the politician.