The peon of the Sharif family, Malik Maqsood, famously known as Maqsood Chaprasi and a key suspect in a money laundering case involving Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, died a natural death in Dubai.

Sharif Family’s Peon ‘Maqsood Chaprasi’ Accused in Corruption Died in Dubai

The death certificate, which said the 49-year-old died on June 7. According reports, Maqsood Chaprasi died of a natural cause as per the postmortem report he had access to, rebuffing the media reports that he was killed.

The relatives of the deceased informed media that Maqsood was a cardiac patient.

The health ministry of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) issued the death certificate at the request of the Dubai Police. According to the document, Maqsood Chaprasi passed away on June 7 and the certificate was issued on

June 9.

Former Accountability adviser Shehzad Akbar had claimed that millions of rupees, allegedly laundered by the Sharif family, were found in Maqsood’s bank accounts.

This is the second demise of an individual within a month associated with the case.

Earlier in May, the former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Dr Rizwan passed away after suffering a heart attack.

According to his family, Dr Rizwan was moved to Lahore Services Hospital where doctors pronounced his death.

He was posted as FIA Punjab Director, but he was removed from the post as soon as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government came into power.

He was heading the investigations against PM Sharif and his family in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, former federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar and Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leaders were also nominated in the case.