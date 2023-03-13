Former Prime Minister and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and his family have taken home 79 gifts worth of millions as the federal government made the 466-page record of Toshakhana from 2002 to 2023 public.

Sharif Family Took 79 Toshakhana Gifts, Mercedes, Rolex Watches Diamond Necklaces

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif retained a Mercedes Benz valued at Rs4.2 million in April 2008 after paying only Rs636,888. The document did not mention in what capacity Mr Sharif received the vehicle. In November 2013, he retained a Rolex wristwatch costing Rs1.18 million after paying just Rs243,000.

He kept a Piaget wristwatch valued at Rs1 million in January 2015 after paying Rs240,000.

In January 2016, he retained a Christopher Claret watch costing Rs2 million, a ring valued at Rs19.5 million and a pair of cufflinks valuing at Rs16 million after paying Rs7.6 million for them.

Nawaz

Sharif’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz retained a bracelet worth Rs12.7 million and a necklace with earring valued at Rs41.6 million after paying Rs10.8 million.

In February 2016, Nawaz retained a Dela Cour watch worth Rs3.2 million, a ring valued at Rs8 million and a pair of cufflinks costing Rs5 million after paying Rs3.2 million.

In October 2016, he retained a Rolex watch worth Rs1.2 million and another Rolex watch costing Rs850,000 after paying Rs469,000.

In March 2017, his son, Hussain Nawaz, retained a Rolex watch valued at Rs940,000 after paying Rs186,000. Nawaz retained a diamond necklace valued at Rs1 million after paying Rs207,560.

In May 2017, Nawaz retained a Rolex watch costing Rs4 million after paying Rs808,000.

Incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acquired 24 state gifts as the chief minister of Punjab and in present office from Toshakhana. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and family members retained 33 state gifts, as per the record.