The National Accountability Bureau on Saturday submitted its reply to the accountability court in a case pertaining to the attachment of properties of the Sharif family in Murree and Chhangla Galli with other properties frozen in the Toshakhana reference.

Share Cannot Be Given to Maryam from Frozen Assets, NAB Apprises Court

In its reply, the anti-graft watchdog apprised the court that the share could not be given to Maryam Nawaz from the frozen properties of the Sharif family and urged the court to dismiss her petition.

As per the land record, the properties were in the name

of late Kulsoom Nawaz and the former prime minister showed the properties in his wealth statement, NAB told the court, adding that in FBR declaration, the PML-N supremo stated that Maryam Nawaz is dependent on him.

Earlier the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had challenged the attachment of properties of the Sharif family in Murree and Chhangla Galli with other properties frozen in connection with the Toshakhana reference and had sought her share in the properties.

Last year on December 10, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had approached an Islamabad accountability court against seizure of her father Nawaz Sharif’s property in the Toshakhana reference.