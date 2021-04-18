An intoxicated driver who tried to outrun the police in a high-speed chase after he had lost a front tyre has been jailed for 18 months.

Sharaz Ali High on Vodka and Cocaine, Outrun Bradford Police in High-Speed Chase

Sharaz Ali had drunk vodka and taken cocaine when he was pursued by two patrol vehicles and the police helicopter around residential streets in Bradford.

Ali, 35, of Main Street, Bingley, accelerated away from the police in a red Volkswagen Golf on Thornton Road, Bradford.

He was already under investigation for supplying cannabis and possession of cocaine and MDMA, prosecutor Clare Walsh told Bradford Crown Court today.

He pleaded guilty to those offences as well as dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol and cocaine on January 28 last year.

Miss Walsh said that Ali was caught with the drugs when he was stopped in a silver Audi A3 on Ingleby Road, Bradford, at 9.30pm on August 7, 2019.

He had £277 in cash with him as well as 19 street deals

of skunk cannabis worth £340, £137 of cocaine and £20 of MDMA.

There was evidence of drug dealing and a “tick list” on his phone,” Miss Walsh said.

The Crown accepted that the cocaine and MDMA were for his own use.

Ali made no comment to all police questions and was released under investigation when he committed the second set of offences.

Police on duty at 4.15am on the wet January night saw him driving a red VW Golf on Thornton Road.

He turned on to Girlington Road and sped away, wheels spinning.

Ali failed to stop and was pursued for 20 minutes at up to 60mph.

He drove down a narrow alleyway, clipping wheelie bins, went the wrong way along Otley Road and continued after he lost a front tyre.

He eventually stopped on Bingley Road and was found to be over the limit for alcohol and cocaine.

He had 14 previous convictions for 23 offences, including supplying drugs and driving over the limit, and while disqualified.

Ali’s barrister, Ken Green, said his father’s tragic and unexpected death in December, 2019, was a devastating blow for the family.