Shamima Begum WON Court Case to Return to UK for Legal Fight

Shamima Begum won her bombshell High Court case to return to the UK and challenge the revoked British citizenship.

Begum – one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria to join ISIS when she was 15 – was spotted walking through Camp Roj in the northern part of the war-torn country.

Her British citizen was revoked after she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February last year.

Tooba Gondal, a former ISIS bride who groomed others online and bragged online about her ‘real freedom’ in Syria before the caliphate collapsed.

She is also in the Al Hol camp with Begum and has begged to come back to the UK because of ‘dire conditions’ there.

UK civil rights groups including Liberty helped launch Begum’s legal battle in Britain and today the Court of Appeal found she could not have an ‘effective’ appeal against the decision by the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) in February while she is out of the country – and said letting her back into the UK ‘outweighed national security concerns’.

The three judges, led by Lord Justice Flaux, said: ‘The Court concludes that Ms Begum’s appeal to the Court of Appeal should be allowed, so that she can have leave to enter the UK in order for there to be a fair and effective appeal before SIAC’.

Mother-of-three Begum, 20, whose children with Dutch

jihadi husband Yago Riedijk all died, is still in the Al Hol camp in northern Syria but could be heading back to Britain within weeks after today’s landmark ruling.

Her first two children, a one-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy, died in the caliphate after becoming sick and malnourished, while her third child Jarrah died shortly after he was born in the camp where his mother still lives.

The Government is ‘bitterly disappointed’ by the court’s ruling in the Shamima Begum case, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: ‘The Government’s priority is maintaining our national security, and decisions to deprive individuals of their citizenship are not taken lightly.

‘We will always ensure the safety and security of the UK and will not allow anything to jeopardise this.’

Sajid Javid, who made the decision while Home Secretary, tweeted he was ‘deeply concerned’ by the judgment.

The Home Office says it will appeal the Begum ruling to the Supreme Court in attempt to stop her entering the UK. But if Priti Patel’s department loses it faces the embarrassing prospect of an extremist they claim poses a risk to the country’s safety being allowed back to the UK – and opens the door to other jihadi brides and their extremist partners flooding back to Britain.

If Begum returns to Britain for the citizenship case she will either win and be handed back her British passport, or lose and face deportation with the process expected to run into 2021.