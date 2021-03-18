Shamima Begum has revealed that she wanted to kill herself when her three children died in Syria as she begs Britain to give her a ‘second chance’ in a documentary about her life in a Syrian refugee camp.

Shamima Begum Begs UK to Give Her A ‘2nd Chance’ To Have Foot-long Meatball Subway

Begum said that she hoped British people would have an ‘open mind about why I left and who I am now as a person’ and urged the government to allow her to return home.

The 21-year-old, who was 15 when she and two other east London schoolgirls travelled to Syria to join the Islamic State, accused the British government of ‘making up’ stories that she worked for the ISIS morality police as an excuse to keep her out of the country.

In the film she cries when talking about losing her three children during the Syrian war and says that she wanted to kill herself because of the grief.

But she does reveal some good news and says the father of the children is alive and sent her a birthday card wishing her well.

She also revealed how she

‘pines for a foot-long meatball Subway’ if she returns.

Begum says people wrongly ‘feel like I’m responsible’ for the crimes of ISIS but she now realizes she was ‘naive’ and rejects its beliefs.

She said: ‘They just think I knew about these crimes and I supported these crimes but that’s not true.

‘I would never support something like this, like the things they did’.

Begum is one of the stars of a 90-minute documentary ‘The Return: Life After ISIS’, which premiered this week at the South by Southwest film festival in Austin, Texas, one of the most high profile film festivals in the world.

Begum was 15 when she ran away with two other schoolgirls to Syria to marry a Dutch jihadi in 2015.

Last month, the UK’s Supreme Court ruled that she cannot return to the UK to pursue an appeal against the removal of her British citizenship.

Begum, from Bethnal Green, East London, was last seen in a photograph published in the Daily Telegraph from the Roj camp wearing sunglasses, a striped t-shirt and a tracksuit top having ditched her black niqab and headscarf.

In the film, shot over two years from 2019, she is still wearing a head covering and not Western clothes.