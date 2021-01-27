A supply teacher with an ‘infectious laugh’ died after saying she felt tired – but didn’t show any typical symptoms.

Shamim Mir Suffered Organ Failure and Died After a Positive Test in Birmingham

Shamim Mir, 59, tested positive alongside her husband Ehtisham shortly before Christmas without suffering from a persistent cough or high temperature.

Instead, the teacher – who had been shielding throughout the pandemic due to her diabetes and high blood pressure – complained of tiredness.

The grandmother, from Birmingham, became breathless on New Year’s Eve and was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she was placed on a ventilator.

She suffered multi-organ failure and died on January 13 with her family by her side.

Her daughter Dr Naheeda Farooq has now paid tribute to her mother as a ‘very caring woman’ who will be remembered ‘for her smile and her infectious laugh.’

She said: ‘My mother was a supply teacher and worked at many secondary schools across the Birmingham area.

‘She

had been shielding through the crisis as she suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure. My dad went to work.

‘They both tested positive for just before Christmas. Thankfully my dad recovered but my mom didn’t.

‘She didn’t show any classic signs like a cough or high temperature or loss of taste. She was feeling very tired and had bouts of diarrhoea.

‘On New Year’s Eve she became very unwell and was struggling to breathe. My dad called for an ambulance and she was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.’

Dr Farooq said she spoke to her mother briefly on FaceTime before she was placed on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit.

‘Her condition deteriorated and she suffered multi-organ failure,’ she said. ‘Doctors told us she wasn’t going to make it so we visited her on January 13 where we offered prayers for her and held her hand as she passed away.’

Ms Mir leaves behind her husband Ehtisham, daughter Naheeda, and one-year-old granddaughter Zunairah.