Shameless Pakistani: Tanvir Khaliq Jailed, Found with £150K Cash, £90K Cocaine in Cradley

A drug dealer has been jailed after we found him with more than £150,000 cash in his car – plus cocaine valued at £90,000 in another vehicle.

Tanvir Khaliq was stopped by officers as he drove a black Vauxhall Corsa in Long Lane, #Halesowen, at 5.40pm on 5 July last year.

As officers spoke with 44-year-old, they could smell cannabis and in the footwell saw a bag containing some of the class B drug.

They seized it and a further search of the car revealed a cardboard box containing a large quantity of cash, totalling £149,850.

When officers searched Khaliq, he was found to be

carrying more cash, some £1,340, which was seized along with a mobile phone and a car key for a Renault car.

As a result of Khaliq’s arrest we searched his home in Bearmore Road, Cradley Heath, and found a small amount of cannabis.

Parked nearby was a red Renault Clio, which was opened using the key Khaliq had been carrying, and inside it we found two blocks of cocaine.

These were forensically analysed and found to weigh about 2kg and had a street value of about £90,000.

Khaliq was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, money laundering and possession of cannabis.

He admitted the charges in court and at Warwick Crown Court last Tuesday (10 May) was jailed for five years and one month.